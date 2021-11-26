Previous
Walking on clouds by sugarmuser
Photo 3023

Walking on clouds

A bit of fun. Never thought I would say I walked on and through a Van Gogh. I saw a mother taking a shot of an infant in the sunflowers and I wanted to add a paint brush. Wish I had one in my bag.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
828% complete

View this month »

