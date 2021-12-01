Previous
Family by sugarmuser
Photo 3028

Family

Neil and Kirstie at Mount Tamborine. Spending a lot of time with Kirstie, she was a little down yesterday, it’s was her BFs 30th BD in the UK. Let’s hope he has many more and that they can share the days together.
