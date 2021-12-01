Sign up
Photo 3028
Family
Neil and Kirstie at Mount Tamborine. Spending a lot of time with Kirstie, she was a little down yesterday, it’s was her BFs 30th BD in the UK. Let’s hope he has many more and that they can share the days together.
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
family
kirstie
neil
