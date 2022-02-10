Previous
On the move by sugarmuser
Photo 3099

On the move

Getting some movement is not easy. Hand held. My BD today, had a lovely morning at the beach then lunch with Neil who took the day off to spend with me. The council cut the long grass but left all the grass cuttings.
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Sharon Lee

