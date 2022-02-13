Previous
Casino Blues by sugarmuser
Casino Blues

iPhone city pics. I plan to go into the city on my own and take some camera shots. Saying this here so I will do it and not procrastinate on the couch.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
william wooderson
Brilliant, bold blues! Fav.
February 12th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Love all the blues. So many construction cranes.
February 12th, 2022  
