Photo 3150
Fitting finished
Except for the shower screen to protect the vanity, toilet paper holder and towel rack. Now to start the ensuite at Easter. Feeling tired
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
reno
Walks @ 7
ace
Truly so cool and very very stylish, Excellent!
April 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh my this does look fabulous, love what you did here. It went rather quick I find. You and Neil must be exhausted after all the work you put in.
April 2nd, 2022
