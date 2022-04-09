Previous
A closer look by sugarmuser
Photo 3157

A closer look

Bathroom is complete, toilet and laundry need to be painted today. We are going to start ripping the ensuite this week.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

@sugarmuser
Kathy A ace
Fabulous collage, lovely tones
April 9th, 2022  
