Photo 3157
A closer look
Bathroom is complete, toilet and laundry need to be painted today. We are going to start ripping the ensuite this week.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
bathroom
,
reno
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous collage, lovely tones
April 9th, 2022
