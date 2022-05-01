Previous
Apartment hunting by sugarmuser
Photo 3179

Apartment hunting

Went looking at appartments yesterday at Glades golf club. Apartment was perfect, but this little community is like living on an island, or fenced in golf course. They had a coffee shop and bar, golf course walks, pool and gym. It just wasn’t easy to go anywhere else, we would have to drive to the supermarket or beach. Pity, the apartment was perfect, great views, just not the lifestyle we wish to have. It was a hard decision, we haven’t seen many appartments that we like lately. At least we went and now have a better understanding of what it is we really want.
1st May 2022 1st May 22

Sharon Lee

Kathy A ace
That's a shame. I've also noticed that, where I live is an easy walk to the shops and train station but the villa I really like is driving distance only
May 1st, 2022  
