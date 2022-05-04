Previous
Next
Colour by sugarmuser
Photo 3182

Colour

I always wonder why someone would paint this house blue. But when the sky is blue behind it doesn’t look as bad.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
871% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a find! The blue highlights the highly geometrical shape of the house!
May 4th, 2022  
Milanie ace
And it sure works well for your shot.
May 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise