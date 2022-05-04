Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3182
Colour
I always wonder why someone would paint this house blue. But when the sky is blue behind it doesn’t look as bad.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4911
photos
141
followers
132
following
871% complete
View this month »
3175
3176
3177
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
Latest from all albums
1113
3179
3180
1114
3181
1115
3182
1116
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2012-2022 Diary
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
colour
Corinne C
ace
What a find! The blue highlights the highly geometrical shape of the house!
May 4th, 2022
Milanie
ace
And it sure works well for your shot.
May 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close