Photo 3187
Fast running water
Fast running water In the cascades due to all the rain
10th May 2022
10th May 22
4
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
2012-2022 Diary
Tags
water
,
fast
,
cascades
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot! We need rain bad, but I sure don't want a flood. Things are getting so dry and the winds are up.
May 9th, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
@marlboromaam
looking like floods here again, fingers crossed that doesn’t happen. Expecting rain for 2 whole weeks.
May 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
@sugarmuser
Oh my gosh! That's too much. I'll cross my fingers and say a big prayer.
May 9th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
A great capture of this spillway. I hope you don’t have too much rain.
May 10th, 2022
