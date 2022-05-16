Sign up
Photo 3192
Bloom
Not sure what it is, it’s growing on its own in an area it doesn’t really belong.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
yellow
flower
bloom
Kathy A
ace
It’s very pretty whatever it is
May 14th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
It looks a bit like a weird sunflower?
May 14th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely find and shot, it seems to have a beautiful centre.
May 14th, 2022
