Photo 3213
Autumn leaves
Almost gone
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
red
,
leaves
Diana
ace
How lovely they look against the blue sky.
June 6th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
Pretty red against the blue.
June 6th, 2022
