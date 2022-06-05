Sign up
Photo 3213
Grouting ✅
Finished the grouting today. Neil’s been busy at work so things were put on hold. We had to rip up the shower and redo the whole thing, my enthusiasm dropped off somewhat. It’s done now, we can fit it out this week.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
neil
,
grouting
Diana
ace
You are so lucky to have Neil, that is quite a job you guys have taken on.
June 5th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
I understand why you lost your enthusiasm, what a pain having to redo it all. Thank goodness for Neil, it’s looking great now.
June 5th, 2022
