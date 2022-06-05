Previous
Next
Grouting ✅ by sugarmuser
Photo 3213

Grouting ✅

Finished the grouting today. Neil’s been busy at work so things were put on hold. We had to rip up the shower and redo the whole thing, my enthusiasm dropped off somewhat. It’s done now, we can fit it out this week.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
You are so lucky to have Neil, that is quite a job you guys have taken on.
June 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I understand why you lost your enthusiasm, what a pain having to redo it all. Thank goodness for Neil, it’s looking great now.
June 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise