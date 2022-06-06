Previous
Allergic reaction by sugarmuser
Photo 3215

Allergic reaction

To the grout. Most unimpressive selfie yet. This is how I woke up after grouting.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
Mags ace
Oh my! Take care of yourself. Just never know how the chemicals in stuff will react with our immune systems.
June 7th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You really should do a before and after shot - just as challenging!
June 7th, 2022  
kali ace
what a bizarre thing to react to! you wouldnt have expected that
June 7th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Yikes! Hope it goes away quickly!
June 7th, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
Pls.. feel better- sending 💕
June 7th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh dear. That's awful. I hope it will clear quickly.
June 7th, 2022  
