Photo 3215
Allergic reaction
To the grout. Most unimpressive selfie yet. This is how I woke up after grouting.
6th June 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
Mags
ace
Oh my! Take care of yourself. Just never know how the chemicals in stuff will react with our immune systems.
June 7th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You really should do a before and after shot - just as challenging!
June 7th, 2022
kali
ace
what a bizarre thing to react to! you wouldnt have expected that
June 7th, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Yikes! Hope it goes away quickly!
June 7th, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
Pls.. feel better- sending 💕
June 7th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh dear. That's awful. I hope it will clear quickly.
June 7th, 2022
