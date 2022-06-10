Sign up
Photo 3219
Mirrors and window dressing done
Lots of drilling through tiles today. You go through a lot of drill bits. Two trips to Bunnings so far.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
2
0
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4992
photos
140
followers
133
following
881% complete
Tags
bathroom
,
reno
Walks @ 7
ace
Looking good
June 12th, 2022
Diana
ace
That looks fabulous, well done!
June 12th, 2022
