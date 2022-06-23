Previous
Last post for a while by sugarmuser
Last post for a while

Neil got bad news yesterday, his kidney cancer has spread to his lungs, it’s not curable. For my own mental health I am staying off social media for the time being. I am unsure how long it will last but I just can’t right now. I need to stay physically busy but I can’t move, I’m all over the place, thoughts jumping from one place to the other. Neil seems to be doing okay, a few tears but got out of bed to head to the gym just like any other day. I have to try and be the strong one but that’s usually Neil’s job. I have to much time to think, but nothing is making much sense. He can go on tablets that will make him sick which may prolong life for a couple of months, he has decided not to take them. He wants to make the most of the time he has left, anywhere from a couple of months to ten years. He isn’t sick yet, I’m hoping it’s slow growing, the biopsy he is having will show us more. Thank you all for sharing this photographic experience with me, you would all know by now how much Neil is a part of my life.
23rd June 2022 23rd Jun 22

Sharon Lee

Nick ace
Sharon I'm so very, very sorry to read this post. I can only imagine how devastated you must be feeling. Your photo is a beautiful reminder of happy times you've shared.
June 23rd, 2022  
Mags ace
My thoughts and prayers are with you and Neil. You do what you need to do. Such a lovely couple.
June 23rd, 2022  
