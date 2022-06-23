Last post for a while

Neil got bad news yesterday, his kidney cancer has spread to his lungs, it’s not curable. For my own mental health I am staying off social media for the time being. I am unsure how long it will last but I just can’t right now. I need to stay physically busy but I can’t move, I’m all over the place, thoughts jumping from one place to the other. Neil seems to be doing okay, a few tears but got out of bed to head to the gym just like any other day. I have to try and be the strong one but that’s usually Neil’s job. I have to much time to think, but nothing is making much sense. He can go on tablets that will make him sick which may prolong life for a couple of months, he has decided not to take them. He wants to make the most of the time he has left, anywhere from a couple of months to ten years. He isn’t sick yet, I’m hoping it’s slow growing, the biopsy he is having will show us more. Thank you all for sharing this photographic experience with me, you would all know by now how much Neil is a part of my life.