Photo 3231
Casino update
Neil is having a biopsy Monday, he will be put to sleep for it. Fingers crossed for the best kind of result possible.
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
2
0
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5011
photos
139
followers
133
following
885% complete
View this month »
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
8
2
2012-2022 Diary
bridge
,
brisbane
,
casino
Milanie
ace
Will definitely have him in my thoughts - you, too.
July 22nd, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
Only the best.
July 22nd, 2022
