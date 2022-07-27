Previous
Maisie by sugarmuser
Maisie

Maisie got a new toy today. It's already broken. Good news, I just spoke to Neils doctor and he reassured me that the cancer is at a very early stage and due to Neil having low platelets he doesn't recommend he starts chemo. They are going to monitor Neils cancer for now and maybe start him on a tablet to see if it helps. The low platelets maybe due to his body fighting the cancer. Neil gets a reprieve from treatment for now, I think they will know more after he gets his biopsy results. I'm not sure what to make of it, I guess we do as the doctor suggests and see what happens. The doctor has done a turn around from the last appointment where he wanted to start Neil on Chemo straight away. Let's hope the cancer is very slow growing.
Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
jackie edwards ace
hopeful news! and Maisie is there for some reprieve from it all.
July 27th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely shot of Maisie. Neil's treatment sounds hopeful. The doctor must feel confident if he is going to put off chemo for the time being
July 27th, 2022  
