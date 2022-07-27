Maisie

Maisie got a new toy today. It's already broken. Good news, I just spoke to Neils doctor and he reassured me that the cancer is at a very early stage and due to Neil having low platelets he doesn't recommend he starts chemo. They are going to monitor Neils cancer for now and maybe start him on a tablet to see if it helps. The low platelets maybe due to his body fighting the cancer. Neil gets a reprieve from treatment for now, I think they will know more after he gets his biopsy results. I'm not sure what to make of it, I guess we do as the doctor suggests and see what happens. The doctor has done a turn around from the last appointment where he wanted to start Neil on Chemo straight away. Let's hope the cancer is very slow growing.