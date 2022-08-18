Hospital

Neil started the treatment and ended up in hospital for a couple of days due to low platelets. He is off the meds for a week, appointment Monday to see if platelets are up, if they are, they will probably put him on a lighter dose. It’s a wait and see game, he hasn’t been looking great and has a rash all over his body. I’ve never seen him looking so bad, it’s hard but we are still trying to be positive, negativity isn’t great for anyone. High blood pressure, low platelets, rash and tired. He wasn’t eating well on the medication and lost 4 kilos in a week. Neil is drained, this Cancer stuff is shit to go through.