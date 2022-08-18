Previous
Next
Hospital by sugarmuser
Photo 3238

Hospital

Neil started the treatment and ended up in hospital for a couple of days due to low platelets. He is off the meds for a week, appointment Monday to see if platelets are up, if they are, they will probably put him on a lighter dose. It’s a wait and see game, he hasn’t been looking great and has a rash all over his body. I’ve never seen him looking so bad, it’s hard but we are still trying to be positive, negativity isn’t great for anyone. High blood pressure, low platelets, rash and tired. He wasn’t eating well on the medication and lost 4 kilos in a week. Neil is drained, this Cancer stuff is shit to go through.
18th August 2022 18th Aug 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
887% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Sharon,I’m so sorry to hear this news,praying and hoping for his quick recovery,sending u virtual love and hugs ❤️🙏❤️
August 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise