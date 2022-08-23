Previous
Outlook by sugarmuser
Doctors have given Neil 6 weeks off the medication. They were surprised how many side effects he had. On a positive note his platelets are up to 120 from 44. His platelets have been low for 18 month, 120 is the highest they have been. Neil is happy not to take the meds for now. More tests before the next appointment in six weeks time.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
Call me Joe ace
I read this just now,maybe it can help him about his low palette..🙏8 Things That Can Increase Your Blood Platelet Count
Eating more leafy greens. ...
Eating more fatty fish. ...
Increasing folate consumption. ...
Avoiding alcohol. ...
Eating more citrus. ...
Consuming more iron-rich foods. ...
Trying a chlorophyll supplement. ...
Avoiding vitamin E and fish oil supplements.
Hope he feels better soon 🙏❤️
August 22nd, 2022  
