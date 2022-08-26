Previous
Next
Back in Emergency by sugarmuser
Photo 3242

Back in Emergency

Neil has fractured his ankle and is spending some more time in the emergency department at the hospital. Let’s hope it’s not to bad.
26th August 2022 26th Aug 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
888% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

kali ace
oh no, hope it isnt too sore for him
August 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise