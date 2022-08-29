Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3243
Neil update
Neil’s whiskers have gone white from the medication, he hates them. He will be in a boot for six weeks with the fracture. He is feeling okay now, I just have to keep him off his foot, no easy task.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5024
photos
139
followers
133
following
888% complete
View this month »
3236
3237
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
2012-2022 Diary
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
neil
Mags
ace
Neil better listen to you! Hope you can get him to do what's best for him.
August 28th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Visually this is truly wonderful. There is struggle and strength and the reflections in the car doors emphasizes the journey that Neil is facing.
Hope Neil can keep a laugh and smile or two, prayers for his speedy and complete recovery.
August 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Hope Neil can keep a laugh and smile or two, prayers for his speedy and complete recovery.