My, how time flies

I'm thrown a bit when the girls come to visit. I don't know what my place in the family is anymore. I don't see them often and when I do it's full on. I was quiet this time around, I don't get caught up in their worlds anymore. We had one bust up in the car after Neils mum called and pressured Naomi about going to see her. Naomi doesn't do pressure well and after the call she and Kirstie had a shouting match which I tried to stay clear of. Naomi was going home the next day and I didn't feel it was worth all the fuss to get involved. Up until that point I felt that we were all getting along well, enjoying each others company. It's the first time both girls were together with their partners, something Neil and I wanted to see. But it was all too much for Naomi, I think the pressure was building in her for a couple of days. They have all gone home now, the last week I had covid and had to stay in my room for fear of giving it to Kirstie or her partner before their flight back home to the UK. I had high fevers and body aches, I also have an ulcerated mouth, apparently a new symptom of covid. I didn't get to have much of a conversation with Kirstie, now she is gone again. It's hard not having family around, it's not the life I foreseen to be so far away from my children. They both seem happy with their chosen partners and for that I am content.