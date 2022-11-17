Previous
Kirstie and Michael by sugarmuser
Photo 3267

Kirstie and Michael

First time meeting Michael, at first I wasn’t sure, but now I believe they are great together.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Sharon Lee

ace
sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Mags ace
Sure hope you're better and doing good! Neil too. =)
November 21st, 2022  
