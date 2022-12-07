Previous
Next
Snoozing by sugarmuser
Photo 3287

Snoozing

On a hot day. Maisie slows right down in summer, she hates the heat. I’ll take her in the pool this afternoon.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
900% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Sweet, sweet shot.
December 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise