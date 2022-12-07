Sign up
Photo 3287
Snoozing
On a hot day. Maisie slows right down in summer, she hates the heat. I’ll take her in the pool this afternoon.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
1
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
5069
photos
135
followers
130
following
900% complete
Tags
maisie
Mags
ace
Sweet, sweet shot.
December 7th, 2022
