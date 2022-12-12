Previous
Macaws by sugarmuser
Photo 3292

Macaws

12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that's not good to see them out wild, I wonder if they predate at all on our native parrots?
December 12th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
but you have an awesome capture of them!
December 12th, 2022  
