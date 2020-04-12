Previous
Swanny by sugarmuser
282 / 365

Swanny

Went for a slow walk to the lake. I didn't go right around, my knee is still causing me some problems. But is was nice to get out.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Sharon Lee

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice shot, he’s certainly got his eye on you
April 13th, 2020  
