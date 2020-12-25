Sign up
Adult cattle egret
What the chicks will look like
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Birds
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
18th December 2020 8:01am
Tags
bird
,
lake
,
cattleegret
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful bird, I find them so fascinating!
December 26th, 2020
