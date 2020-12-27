Previous
Eastern great egret by sugarmuser
341 / 365

Eastern great egret

flying over the lake.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details

Babs ace
So elegant
December 27th, 2020  
