Cattle egret
They are still at the lake, once the juveniles are flying they will fly off until next year.
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
bird
,
cattleegret
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous shot, love that bunch of grass it's sitting on.
January 12th, 2021
