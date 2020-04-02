Previous
Hi Mum by sugarmuser
Photo 711

Hi Mum

Maisie looking up at her ball, waiting to catch it. Not easy taking the shot and playing ball at the same time.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
@sugarmuser

I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details

Mallory ace
Great pov.
April 2nd, 2020  
