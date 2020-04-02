Sign up
Photo 711
Hi Mum
Maisie looking up at her ball, waiting to catch it. Not easy taking the shot and playing ball at the same time.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details
Tags
dog
,
maisie
,
30-shots2020
Mallory
ace
Great pov.
April 2nd, 2020
