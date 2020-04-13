Sign up
Photo 722
Maisie
PS play
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
1
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3575
photos
139
followers
219
following
197% complete
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
722
2428
719
2429
720
721
2430
2431
722
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st April 2020 10:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
maisie
,
manipulations
,
30-shots2020
Simply Amanda
Cute. Great work/edit!!
April 12th, 2020
