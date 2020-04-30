Sign up
Photo 739
Maisie
Side pose. I did it, a whole month of Maisie :)
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
11th April 2020 2:00pm
Tags
dog
maisie
30-shots2020
Liz Milne
ace
What a beautiful month it is, too!
April 29th, 2020
