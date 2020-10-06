Sign up
Photo 746
wwyd197 fun
for the WWYD challenge
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
wwyd197
Ingrid
Fun indeed! I like the seal in the back of the kayak!
October 6th, 2020
Diana
ace
Great fun image, the lighthouse looks fabulous too.
October 6th, 2020
