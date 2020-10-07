Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 747
Someone was going to do it
wwyd197... have a go
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
3
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
3784
photos
136
followers
206
following
204% complete
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
747
2604
2605
745
2606
746
2607
747
2608
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Tags
wwyd197
Corinne
ace
Well done !
October 7th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
is this for real ?
October 7th, 2020
*lynn
ace
Wow! ... I'm guessing it's not real, but still deserves a Wow!
October 7th, 2020
