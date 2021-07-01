Sign up
Photo 844
Maisie
Decided to do a month where I post the original and then edit one differently. This one I cleaned up the background of all light and went black and white.
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
2
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4227
photos
137
followers
202
following
231% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
15th June 2021 1:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
dog
,
portrait
,
maisie
sarah
ace
Oh my goody I LOVE this
June 29th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Aww! I love your black and white.
June 29th, 2021
