Previous
Next
B&W version by sugarmuser
Photo 848

B&W version

Taking out that brooding sky I loved.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
232% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I'm not a fan of black and white but I like this. The only thing I would do is get rid of the stuff on the bottom right, it tends to distract from the shot
July 3rd, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Cool black and white!
July 3rd, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
@kjarn better :)
July 3rd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Much better!
July 3rd, 2021  
Babs ace
I love this version it works so well in black and white and it has a Japanese art feel to it. fav
July 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise