Photo 848
B&W version
Taking out that brooding sky I loved.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
5
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4236
photos
137
followers
201
following
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd July 2021 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
autumn
Kathy A
ace
I'm not a fan of black and white but I like this. The only thing I would do is get rid of the stuff on the bottom right, it tends to distract from the shot
July 3rd, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Cool black and white!
July 3rd, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
@kjarn
better :)
July 3rd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Much better!
July 3rd, 2021
Babs
ace
I love this version it works so well in black and white and it has a Japanese art feel to it. fav
July 3rd, 2021
