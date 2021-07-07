Previous
Pier edit by sugarmuser
Photo 850

Pier edit

Just some pattern fun
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is really cool! Did you do this in layers?
July 6th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
@marlboromaam yes,
July 6th, 2021  
