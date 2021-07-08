Sign up
Photo 851
Maisie
Edited version, darkened the shadow to bring the eye out, kind of looks like she has a balaclava on.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
2
2
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4242
photos
137
followers
201
following
233% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
dog
,
maisie
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I like your edit!
July 7th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
So do I!
July 7th, 2021
