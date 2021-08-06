Sign up
Photo 880
F for
Free lensing, This is lavender up close and personal. You can see the pollen on the flowers
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4301
photos
135
followers
200
following
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
3rd August 2021 1:37pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
lavender
,
alphabet
,
f
,
freelensing
