Previous
Next
K is for by sugarmuser
Photo 885

K is for

Kinetic photography, there are sone great kinetic photographers. Tossing up cameras, twirling cameras, I don't have a strong point and shoot camera anymore so I just moved the camera around in my hands using a colourful computer backdrop.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
242% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise