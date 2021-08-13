Sign up
Photo 887
M for
Macro... tossing up between Macro and Monochrome. This won because the bees are buzzing near my washing line at the moment.
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
1
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
Canon EOS 550D
Taken
3rd August 2021 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
macro
,
m
,
lavender
,
alphabet
Kathy A
ace
Great shot!
August 11th, 2021
