Photo 889
O is for
Over exposed. An older photo for some variety in the themes.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2021 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
alphabet
,
o
,
overexposed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
O Boy it looks hot on that beach!
August 13th, 2021
