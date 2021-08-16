Sign up
Photo 890
P is for
Pop Art, I did this with PS and learnt a few new things.
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
3
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4322
photos
135
followers
200
following
Views
17
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd August 2021 10:09am
Tags
dog
,
alphabet
,
colour
,
popart
,
p
,
maisie
Kathy A
ace
Great colours
August 14th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
Maisie looks good in every color!
August 14th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very cool!
August 14th, 2021
