Photo 891
Q is for
Quarters. Most patterns require four quarters of the same image. I've been known to stitch a few patterns together from time to time.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Tags
manipulation
quarters
pattern
alphabet
q
KWind
ace
This is great! Kind of messes with my head.
August 16th, 2021
