Photo 1029
Original version
Looking for Bokeh inside
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4687
photos
136
followers
195
following
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1027
3093
1028
3094
193
1029
3095
194
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th February 2022 2:01pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bokeh
Lou Ann
ace
Ohhhh I like this one better.
February 5th, 2022
