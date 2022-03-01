Previous
Neighbours tree by sugarmuser
Neighbours tree

I walk past it all the time and have never taken a photo of it.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Sharon Lee

ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Mags ace
Wow! The color and shape of this blossom is really something! How's your weather and how goes the recovery?
March 1st, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
@marlboromaam Sunny, lots of cleaning up in the lower areas in Brisbane. Still needing to let water out of our damn, which is a bit tricky. Our damn is used for drinking and flooding waters, 100 percent drinking water is only 50 percent of the damns capacity, the other 50 percent is used for Flooding water. So our damn went from 60 percent to 188 percent full. Which means it's still too high if we get any downpours in the near future. We are expecting more rain Thursday onwards. We had a years rain in three days and the wettest summer I have known, with more rain predicted. Weather patterns are pretty messed up. Thanks for asking.
March 1st, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful colour and lovely light.

Glad to hear the sun is out up there, its torrential down here and I have two constant dripping leaks inside my house at the moment
March 1st, 2022  
