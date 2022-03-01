Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1052
Neighbours tree
I walk past it all the time and have never taken a photo of it.
1st March 2022
1st Mar 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4766
photos
139
followers
198
following
288% complete
View this month »
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
1053
Latest from all albums
3116
216
1051
3117
3118
1052
3119
1053
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Wow! The color and shape of this blossom is really something! How's your weather and how goes the recovery?
March 1st, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
@marlboromaam
Sunny, lots of cleaning up in the lower areas in Brisbane. Still needing to let water out of our damn, which is a bit tricky. Our damn is used for drinking and flooding waters, 100 percent drinking water is only 50 percent of the damns capacity, the other 50 percent is used for Flooding water. So our damn went from 60 percent to 188 percent full. Which means it's still too high if we get any downpours in the near future. We are expecting more rain Thursday onwards. We had a years rain in three days and the wettest summer I have known, with more rain predicted. Weather patterns are pretty messed up. Thanks for asking.
March 1st, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful colour and lovely light.
Glad to hear the sun is out up there, its torrential down here and I have two constant dripping leaks inside my house at the moment
March 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Glad to hear the sun is out up there, its torrential down here and I have two constant dripping leaks inside my house at the moment