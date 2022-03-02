Previous
Curled up by sugarmuser
Photo 1053

Curled up

leaf I found while sitting with Maisie, I liked the curl.
2nd March 2022 2nd Mar 22

Sharon Lee

@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I do too, lovely shape
March 1st, 2022  
