Photo 1059
Orange
Power cord. Home demo happening, so making do with what is on offer :)
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
Photo Details
Tags
orange
,
powercord
Graeme Stevens
ace
I could be spaghetti…
March 7th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Nice one and why do these cords always get tangled?
March 7th, 2022
