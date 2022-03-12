Sign up
Photo 1063
Purple
A coke glass my daughter collected from somewhere. I have never used it because I don't like the edge but it sits in my glass collection, I don't know why I keep it. Maybe to photograph for rainbow month :)
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
1
1
Sharon Lee
ace
@sugarmuser
I've been posting here on and off since 2012, wow, time flies. This place keeps me motivated to use my camera. I enjoy the positive...
4791
photos
140
followers
129
following
291% complete
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
3126
1060
3127
1061
3128
1062
1063
3129
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
For ART sake / Monthly themes
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
9th March 2022 3:04pm
Tags
purple
,
glass
,
coke
joeyM
ace
👌❤️👌
March 10th, 2022
