Red

Long story. We purchased a violent soho rugby top from a struggling Brisbane rugby club the first year covid hit, they made enough money to keep the club open. A year ago we went to a concert and saw James from Violent soho, Neil asked him about getting the rugby top signed. Three months ago we went to see Violent Soho in concert and picked up the top from Luke Henry from violent soho. Mikey was supposed to bring drum sticks I purchased from him personally online to the gig to give me. They were Neils Christmas present. Mikey didn’t bring them and I had to contact him online about it. Got the rugby top back, but James hadn’t signed it. Mikey kindly came to our house to bring the drum sticks and added signed skate deck (only 4 produced for the band members only) picked up the Jersey, got it signed and brought it back to our house personally. Mikey seen here drumming, is now Neils drum teacher :) this is his side project band Trust.